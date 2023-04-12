EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – National Telecommunicators week honored those voices in the dark when you dial 9-1-1. This week recognizes those individuals that are committed to helping others.

Over at the El Paso Region Communications Center dispatchers told KTSM just how rewarding their job is.

“My favorite thing is just knowing that I have that I can possibly help save a life by the time any help gets there.” Stephanie Rojas, 9-1-1 Call Taker at the El Paso Region Communications Center, said.

While these individuals were being honored, they said it felt good to get recognition.

9-1-1 Dispatch

“And to be honest with you, it’s just it’s a nice little highlight for all of us because we work at the back end of it. We get the call first and we’re not seen on scene. People don’t have very much communication with us. So just a little recognition like hey you know what thank you.” Rojas, said.

Fire Dispatchers go hand in hand with 9-1-1 call takers and they are just as vital when an emergency happens.

“We serve them for their needs, whatever they need on scene. It’s a hard job and it’s not for everyone, but it is very rewarding. I like that it’s fast paced and that I have to think like in the now.” Nadia Garcia, Fire dispatcher, said.

Garcia also said the week is a way to recognize those first responders behind the scenes.

“It’s just to highlight that you know our people do a good job here.” Garcia, said.