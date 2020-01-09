National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day celebrates officers who protect our communities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – January 9th is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

According to the National Day Calendar, several law enforcement organizations came together to create this unofficial holiday in 2015.

They wanted to thank officers across the country for helping their communities because sometimes officers are taken away from their families and have to work long hours in order to keep people safe.

There are several ways you can show your support.

You can do something simple like sending a thank you note to your local, county or state police agency.

You can also wear a blue shirt or shine a blue porch light to show your support.