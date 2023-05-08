EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The National Fentanyl Awareness Day, May 9th, 2003, draws attention to the “severe” overdose problem which, according to the Centers for Disease Control, amounts to over 75,000 deaths per year in the United States.
“Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered,” said program Administrator Anne Milgram. “Fentanyl is everywhere. From large metropolitan areas to rural America, no community is safe from this poison. We must take every opportunity to spread the word to prevent fentanyl-related overdose death and poisonings from claiming scores of American lives every day” she added.
The consumption of Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, and its abuse, is responsible for more deaths in Americans under 50 years of age than any other cause of death, including heart disease, cancer, homicide and suicide. Americans are largely mixing Fentanyl with methamphetamine, heroine, and cocaine. “Fentanyl is the deadliest drug our country has ever seen,” explained Milgram, who also pointed: “consumers don’t realize that one single pill can kill.” The National Fentanyl Awareness Day allows the public to spread the word about the dangers of the drug in order to save lives.
As of November, 2022, Texas reported 5,159 deaths for drug overdose. This total reflects a change of almost 5% compared to the previous year. However, a national update on death counts reflects a curve that has been growing since June 2015. The administrator for the program invites the public to help raise awareness of the problem specifically tomorrow –National Fentanyl Awareness Day.