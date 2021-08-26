National dog day celebrated in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dog lovers across the city celebrated national dog day posting photos of their furry friends on social media.

On Thursday, many enjoyed the memories created alongside fido and firulais, mostly by sharing their favorite images.

Here are some of the photos KTSM 9 News viewers shared.

Photos courtesy of KTSM 9 News viewers on Facebook: Jody Chapman, Norma Valdez, Shirley Storlie, Joe Lopez, Jessica Marie, Cathy Martinez-Gonzalez, Nicholas Eugene Tellez, Miguel Gonzalez, Leticia Rivera-Esparza, Claudia L. Cobos, Nicholas Eugene Tellez, Monica Chairez, Ruth Carmona, Anita Pearson, Claudia L. Cobos, Cindy McPhetrige, Robbie Kay Walker, Meli Duenas, and James Bearcubb.

