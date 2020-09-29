National Coffee Day is here! Here’s where you can get coffee deals in El Paso and Las Cruces

A customer carries a cup of coffee to her table in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bryan Thomas/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Oh what a brew-tiful morning! Here’s some news to perk up your day: today is National Coffee Day!

It’s not just a day to celebrate your favorite brew; it’s a chance for coffee deals and coffee freebies.

Make your plans now for these coffee deals in El Paso and Las Cruces:

El Paso

Coffee Box

$0.50 Danish pastries with the purchase of any coffee

District Coffee Company

Free 12 oz. house coffee with any purchase

Global Coffee

Free regular drip coffee with purchase of another item

Joe Vinny & Bronsons Bohemian Cafe

Free regular coffee from 9 a.m. to noon

Las Cruces

The Bean Cafe of Mesilla

BOGO 50-percent off on specialty lattes, including honey lavender latte, autumn latte (vanilla, honey, cinnamon), pumpkin spice latte and caramel apple latte

Beck’s Roasting House & Creamery

Free 12 oz. pour-over with any purchase

Border Brew Coffee House

Free small coffee with pastry purchase

BOGO 50-percent off coffee T-shirts

According to RetailMeNot, these national businesses will be offering the following deals (call ahead to make sure they’re participating):

7-Eleven

7-Rewards members can get $1 any-sized coffee.

Barnes & Noble

Get a free Starbucks tall, hot or iced coffee at Cafe stores only. Purchase may be required.

Corner Bakery

Beginning on October 1, all loyalty members will receive one free coffee daily for the entire month of October. If not yet a member, sign up by 11:59 p.m. CT on Oct. 4.

Dunkin’

Get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. They’ve also re-branded the holiday as their own National Dunkin’ Day.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme rewards members get a free Original Glazed Doughnut and one free brewed coffee. No purchase necessary.

Starbucks

Loyalty program members who order a grande or larger handcrafted beverage using the order ahead and pay feature of the Starbucks apps will get a free drink loaded to their account for use on their next visit.

Wendy’s

Tuesday to Nov. 4, free hot coffee with purchase of a breakfast sandwich.