EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — They’re juicy, cheesy, and delicious. They’re almost the national dish of the United States. (We know, that honor goes to the regular hamburger, but this seems like an improvement on the national iconic dish!)

Wednesday, September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day and dozens of restaurants around the country are celebrating the day with special deals to honor the mouthwatering treat.

Whether you’re looking for a dine-in or drive-through option, there are deals out there to satisfy that cheesy craving.

NATIONAL CHEESEBURGER DAY DEALS

Jack in the Box

Make any purchase through the Jack in the Box app at a participating Jack in the Box and you’ll receive a free burger. The offer includes more than 10 burger options you can choose from. Offer is only valid once, so no — you won’t be able to eat 20 cheeseburgers in one sitting.

When: September 18

Mooya Burgers, Fries & Shakes

Get a delicious Build Your Own Burger with the purchase of fries and drink.

When: September 18

Smashburger

Stop by Smashburger for a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the Double Classic Smashburger. You’ll score a pair of double cheeseburgers for $6.99 and there’s nothing better than that.

When: September 18

Carl’s Jr.

Sign up for the Carl’s Jr. promo club for a free small order of fries and a small drink with the purchase of a Western Bacon Cheeseburger. Okay, we know it isn’t the actual cheeseburger, but you’re two-thirds of your way to a full combo.

When: Ongoing

Twin Peaks

If you’re in the mood for an ice-cold brew with your cheeseburger, stop by Twin Peaks on Wednesday. The restaurant will be celebrating National Cheeseburger Day by offering their cheeseburger and fries for only $6. Dine-in only, one offer per guest.

When: September 18

Applebee’s

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger for $6.99. the deal comes with endless fries, so it’s totally okay to pig-out.