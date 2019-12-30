Names released for the 72nd traffic fatality in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Special Traffic Investigators with the El Paso Police Department reported a deadly crash in far northeast El Paso as the 72nd traffic fatality of the year.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a release, 41- year-old Gabino Hernandez and Jose Ortiz Cedillos,47, were traveling on Gateway North in a 1998 GMC C3500.

52-year-old Jose Luis Ortiz was driving a 1995 Chevrolet, and failed to yield the right of way at Stan Roberts intersection, the release said.

Jose Luis Ortiz broadsided the other vehicle causing the GMC to roll.

Jose Ortiz Cedillos, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown out of the GMC C3500 and died of his injuries, police said.

Gabino Hernandez, who was the second passenger on the GMC, was transported to University Medical Center, with no life-threatening injuries.

Police say this is the 72nd traffic fatality compared to 70 at this time last year.