Names of first four ‘Vax 2 the Max’ winners announced

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced the first four winners of the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes Tuesday afternoon. The confirmed winners of the Friday, June 18 drawing are:

Ruth Meilstrup, 72, of Santa Fe

Phillip Perez, 53, of Albuquerque

Linda Tobkin, 68, of Ruidoso

Taylor Brooke Provencio, 23, of Chamberino in Doña Ana County

Each winner will be awarded $250,000. The winners will have three business days to claim their prize after being contacted by the NMDOH.

The entries that didn’t win are carried over to the next $1 million drawings. Residents who signed up for the sweepstakes do not have to re-opt in to remain eligible. The next $1 million drawing will be on July 2, followed by drawings scheduled for July 16, July 23 and July 30. The grand prize drawing for $5 million will be in early August.

Winners are chosen by the New Mexico Lottery. A breakdown of probability for someone from each quadrant of the state to win $250,000 was 1 in 276,405 for the northwest, 1 in 85,509 for the northeast, 1 in 68,371 for the southwest and 1 in 30,302 for the southeast. Over 460,000 vaccinated New Mexico residents opted in to the sweepstakes for this first drawing.