Names of first four ‘Vax 2 the Max’ winners announced

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced the first four winners of the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes Tuesday afternoon. The confirmed winners of the Friday, June 18 drawing are:

  • Ruth Meilstrup, 72, of Santa Fe
  • Phillip Perez, 53, of Albuquerque
  • Linda Tobkin, 68, of Ruidoso
  • Taylor Brooke Provencio, 23, of Chamberino in Doña Ana County

Each winner will be awarded $250,000. The winners will have three business days to claim their prize after being contacted by the NMDOH.

The entries that didn’t win are carried over to the next $1 million drawings. Residents who signed up for the sweepstakes do not have to re-opt in to remain eligible. The next $1 million drawing will be on July 2, followed by drawings scheduled for July 16, July 23 and July 30. The grand prize drawing for $5 million will be in early August.

Winners are chosen by the New Mexico Lottery. A breakdown of probability for someone from each quadrant of the state to win $250,000 was 1 in 276,405 for the northwest, 1 in 85,509 for the northeast, 1 in 68,371 for the southwest and 1 in 30,302 for the southeast. Over 460,000 vaccinated New Mexico residents opted in to the sweepstakes for this first drawing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Las Cruces family of 2017 murder victim responds to Apodaca Park murder confession

El Paso 8-year-old breaks down his No. 1 play on SportsCenter's Top 10

Licon Dairy to Kick off Concert Series

Expansion of Cervantes Institute in El Paso at Southwest University

City Council of El Paso suspends El Paso Electric rate hike for 90 days

Sen. Blanco talks state 'Vanessa Guillen Act,' federal measures to combat military sexual assault

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link