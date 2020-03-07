Name released for deadly roll over crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Special Traffic Investigators responded to a roll over crash in Northeast El Paso on February 25.

It happened on the 5300 block of Stan Roberts at approximately 5:47 p.m..

According to a release, Johnnnie April O’hara, 48, was driving east on Stan Roberts and for unknown reasons ran off the roadway.

O’hara was ejected from the vehicle during the roll over and obtained serious injuries.

On March 6, investigators were notified that O’hara died in the hospital on March 3.

Speeding and not wearing a seat belt were contributing factors in this crash, police said.

This is the 17th traffic fatality of the year compared to 11 this time last year.