Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, El Paso Police ask for help finding driver

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – STI responded to assist with a pedestrian collision involving serious injuries.

It happened on the 11000 block of Dyer yesterday afternoon.

42-year-old William Munoz was walking in the center of the south bound lane of Dyer when an unknown vehicle struck Munoz and fled the scene, a release said.

Munoz sustained serious injuries and died upon arrival to the hospital.

Special Traffic Investigators ask the public for assistance in locating the driver and vehicle involved in this crash.

Please contact STI at (915) 212-4080 or the non-emergency number of (915) 832-4400 if you have any information regarding this crash.

This is the 18th traffic fatality of the year compared to 11 this time last year.

