EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso County will be hosting a “Nacho Libros” event celebrating Dia de los Ninos/Dia de los Libros in Agua Dulce this Saturday, April 23.

The event will take place at the El Paso County Self-Help Center located at 15371 Kentwood Ave in Far East El Paso County from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. With this event, the County will start introducing the new Digital Library and will be looking for community input and feedback.

Dia de los Ninos/Dia de los Libros is such a unique opportunity to celebrate our children and encourage them to develop a love for reading at a young age. El Paso County’s new digital library will be a tremendous resource for El Paso County children, and I am very excited to participate in events like this one as we introduce the digital library to the community. El Paso County Commissioner Iliana Holguin

The event will include free nachos and refreshments for the community and approximately 100 new and used books will be given out and read during story time. A booth will also be set up in an effort to initiate a Community Closet with donated clothes that will be made available to individuals and families. Los Gatos Bike will also be present and donating their time to repair bikes for neighborhood children.

