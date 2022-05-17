EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This month we’re honoring all of our military branches as part of National Military Appreciation and the MWR is welcoming civilians to support our troops.

It’s Military Appreciation Month and Marketing Special Events Manager, Michele Wiernicki is a military spouse at Fort Bliss. Although she and her husband have been married for 26 years, she can relate to the Fort Bliss community.

“I think that as a military spouse I brought something different to the table, because not only was I an employee but I was also a patriot of MWR events and programming,” Wiernicki said.

With three children born in the military, she knows what it’s like to have her husband deployed more than once.

“So, it has been a great experience for me. My spouse was deployed several times while we were in the Army. We love El Paso so much we decided to call this our home,” Wiernicki said.

Wiernicki has been working with MWR for about 11 years now and is so grateful for all the events Fort Bliss has to offer.

“When he was deployed, I think what’s one of the good parts about that is that you build strong friendships with people who are in the same boat as you. Especially others that have children, you kinda rely on each other. It’s something to be said for the sisterhood that has been created. When you have a deployed spouse,” Wiernicki said.

During the month of Military Appreciation, Fort Bliss will have its annual Armed Forces Day Parade to honor all branches of the service.

Wiernicki tells KTSM they will provide army displays for military and non-military families to take pictures on, as well as inflatable attractions, food trucks, sponsors, and non-profit resources.

“Bring the kids, have a great time, doesn’t cost you anything and it gets you out in the community and see all the cool stuff Fort Bliss has to offer,” Wiernicki said.

The Armed Forces Day Parade is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Michele’s advice is not to wait to get the recreational pass Saturday morning since the line will be long and adds to make sure to have a real ID or a Federal State Passport present.

Fort Bliss says masks are not mandated but are still taking precautions after COVID regulations.

