Mutt Mondays: Technology helps reunite lost pets with owners

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services is using technology to help reunite lost pets with their owners. The shelter said according to industry statistics, one in every 3 pets go missing in their lifetime.

El Paso Animal Services has started using numerous technology efforts to help lost pets reunite with their families. One of those resources is the Pet Finder Map and Lost Pet Resources page.

The most recent tool to help get pets back home is a new technology from Petco Love. The Petco Love Lost database uses facial recognition technology to help find missing cats and dogs faster.

Photos of pets at the shelter or found by a member of the community and reported on the El Paso Animal Services website are uploaded to the national database. Anyone can view the found pets photos. The program also allows you to upload a photo of your pet to help narrow down your search using the facial recognition technology.

El Paso Animals Services said other ways to help your lost pet make their way back home is to make sure your pet is microchipped and the information on the microchip is updated. You want to keep a collar and tags on your pet, and fill out a Lost Pet Report on the website or by calling 311 when you pet goes missing.