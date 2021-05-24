Mutt Mondays: Stop the “Kit”napping

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today, journalist J Russell speaks with Adan Parra of the El Paso Animal Services Center on what to do if you encounter a litter of kittens in the community.

Parra says you shouldn’t always take a litter of kittens to the shelter if you find them in the community. If they look well-nourished and cared for, then their mother is around taking care of them and don’t need to be taken to the shelter.

But if they do look sick or malnourished, then it may be appropriate to take them to the center.

For more information visit the El Paso Animal Services Center’s website.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.