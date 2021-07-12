Mutt Mondays: Pet fire safety tips

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Animal services wants all pets and their homeowner’s to be safe, so this week, owners are reminded to take fire safety precautions when leaving their furry friends at home.

The National Fire Protection Association estimates nearly 1,000 home fires are accidentally started by pets each year.

Michele Anderson with El Paso Animal Services says to follow a few guides to ensure your pet and your home are safe.

Anderson says to extinguish open flames, remove or protect stove knobs, invest in flameless candles, inspect and pet proof all electrical wires and appliances. Also, owners can setup monitoring centers so emergency responders can be contacted when you’re not home.

Those systems provide another layer of protection for pets and their owners’ homes.

Anderson adds that owners can setup pet alert stickers or signs near each entrance so firefighters know how many and what kind of pets are inside a home.

