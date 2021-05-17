Mutt Mondays: National chip your pet month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In today’s segment of Mutt Mondays, host Susy Castillo discusses getting your pet chipped with Michele Anderson of El Paso Animal Services.

Microchips are the size of a grain of rice and have serial numbers to help identify your pet’s ownership if they were to be lost and found. You can always visit veterinarian offices or fire stations to get lost pets checked.

They are virtually painless and a few seconds to place into your pet. They must be registered with a microchip company and should have updated information.

For more information, visit the animal shelter’s website.

