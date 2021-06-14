Mutt Mondays: Include your pets in disaster preparedness

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Host Susy Castillo talks with Luke Lucas of El Paso Animal Services on ways to ensure you and your pet are ready for any emergency situations.

Lucas says it’s important to include your furry friend in disaster preparedness, so that if anything is to happen, you have all your supplies ready.

“First, always make sure your pet wears a collar and tags with your contact information on it. A microchip is also an important form of identification for your pet,” Lucas said. “If you’re ever separated, this will help reunite them with you.”

Lucas also says to pack an emergency kit for you and your pet. It should include a few day’s worth of food, bowls, water, a blanket, a couple of toys, treats and a leash. Also, include litter and contact information.

He also said pet owners should keep their pet’s health records in a digital file and easily accessible. Also, designate a trusted caretaker for your pet if you are ill or injured.

Lucas said pet owners should never leave their pets in the car. As temperatures consistently stay hot, it can be fatal to leave your pet in the car.

Always make sure your pet has access to proper shelter, food and water.

