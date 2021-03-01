Mutt Mondays: Don’t be a “kitnapper”

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Warmer days mean El Pasoans will see more kittens throughout the community, Animal Services says.

Officials say you should think twice before picking up a litter of kittens and taking them to the shelter. Instead, leave them where you found them.

“Normally, around this time of year, we start seeing more litters of kittens brought to us from well-meaning finders,” Michele Anderson of El Paso Animal Services said. “In reality, picking up those kittens and taking them away from their mom, actually puts them more in danger.”

Anderson recommends sprinkling a round of flowers around the kittens and checking back with them later in the day. If you spot the flowers have moved throughout the day, the kittens seem fed and look clean, it means their mom is around.

She says if the kittens do appear sickly or if it is apparent that their mother is not coming back, reach out to animal services through savethekittensep.com. The shelter is also looking for foster caretakers. If interested, visit the website.

