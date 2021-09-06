Mutt Mondays: 7 things you can do for National Healthy Cat Month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s National Healthy Cat Month, which is all September long.

El Paso Animal Services said now is a great time to schedule an appointment with your cat’s veterinarian to get their yearly checkup and booster vaccines.

Here are more tips from El Paso Animal Services:



· Cats need vaccines yearly to protect them from fatal diseases, even if they are primarily indoor cats.

· Another way to keep them happy is by providing them enrichment

· It’s a common misconception that cats are lazy and just want to sleep all day, but your kitty needs mental stimulation too just like dogs do

· You don’t have to buy expensive toys for your cat either, you can make them at home with stuff you probably have laying around like toilet paper rolls, or things in your recycle bin

• If you want to learn about how to make fun enrichment toys at home for your pets, visit our virtual learning library www.elpasoanimalservices.org/learninglibrary

• And of course we always need help making enrichment for our pets at the shelter! If you want to help, sign up to volunteer on our website elpasoanimalservices.org/volunteer.