EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’re looking to add a four-legged friend to your family, you’re in luck as this coming weekend El Paso Animal Services will be kicking off their Clear the Shelters Event.

Their largest adoption campaign is back and they’ll be kicking off a MONTH LONG campaign this Saturday, July 30.

The community has all month long to visit El Paso Animal Services to find a new furry family member as animal services has over 1,000 pets currently at the shelter.

Whether you’re looking for a cat, a dog, a puppy, a kitten, they’re are hundreds of pets ready to meet you. And some good news, adoption fees are FREE all month long.

Clear the Shelters event

Where: El Paso Animal Services Center, 5001 Fred Wilson Ave.

When: July 30-August 27

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All adoptions include the pet’s spay/neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations and city license.

If you are unable to make it on Saturday’s, they are open to the public 7 days a week from 11 am to 6 pm. No need to schedule an appointment, you can come on down and meet a pet today.

If you can’t adopt, there are also other ways you can help Clear the Shelters—you can always help save furry lives by fostering and donating. To find more information on this event or for ways you can help the shelter visit the El Paso Animal Services website.

Please help find these loving pets find their forever home.

