Music Under the Stars 2020 concert series canceled as organizers reevaluate program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s annual outdoor music show, Music Under the Stars, will not return in 2020.

The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department said the outdoor program saw declining attendance numbers and organizers said they have decided to go on hiatus while organizers reevaluate the program.

Officials also said the decision to cancel the outdoor program this year was because of budgetary challenges at the Chamizal National Memorial which saw funding cuts at the national level.

According to a press releae, attendance decreased 96-percent during the past ten years despite the addition of more touring and Grammy-winning headliners.

Officials said at its height in the early 2000s, attendance averaged 12,500 people per concert. However, last year’s concerts drew in a little more than 500 people per show.

“We are proud of our long history of showcasing El Paso’s talented local musicians as well as bringing nationally and internationally known artists to this concert series,” said Deputy City Manager of Quality of Life Tracey Jerome. “As entertainment options across El Paso increased, we started to see a decrease in this program that made it unsustainable at this time.”

The City of El Paso said it still provides other free outdoor concerts to the community including the Summer Concert Series, Cool Canyon Nights, and Alfresco Fridays.