EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Museum of History is opening a call to artists to submit photographs for a new exhibit, Pasos Urbanos: A Photographic Narrative of Borderlands Sunrise and Sunset.

The exhibit focuses on the light and shades of dusk and dawn on the border. Photographs should capture moments of urban life in the southwest desert setting.



Requirements

• Open to artists/photographers residing within a 150-mile radius of Downtown El Paso, including residents of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico.

• Artists/photographers must be eighteen years or older

• Images must be original work of applicant and taken no more than two years ago (2020)

• If selected, artists/photographers will be responsible for providing professionally mounted and framed work(s), not to exceed 36 inches in width or height.



To apply click here and submit a maximum of two black and white or color images. The deadline to submit is Wednesday, July 8.

The EPMH will notify the selected artists by Monday, July 19 via an email provided in the application. The Best in Show selectee will receive a designated honorarium.

Pasos Urbanos: A Photographic Narrative of Borderlands Sunrise and Sunset will open August 4.

For more information on the El Paso Museum of History, click here.

