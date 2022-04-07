EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso says that the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) has named the El Paso Museum of History as one of 30 finalists for the 2022 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.
The El Paso Museum of History is one of two institutions in Texas to be selected as a finalist for this award.
For more than 25 years, the award has honored institutions that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities.
To celebrate this honor, IMLS is encouraging El Paso Museum of History’s community members to share stories, memories, pictures, and videos on social media using the #ShareYourStory and #IMLSmedals hashtags, and engage with IMLS on Facebook and Twitter.
For more information, visit the IMLS website.
National Medal winners will be announced in early June. Representatives from winning institutions will be honored for their extraordinary contributions during a virtual National Medal Ceremony this summer.
To see the full list of finalists and learn more about the National Medal, visit the IMLS website.
