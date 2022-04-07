The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso says that the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) has named the El Paso Museum of History as one of 30 finalists for the 2022 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

The El Paso Museum of History is one of two institutions in Texas to be selected as a finalist for this award.

The El Paso Museum of History is honored to be a finalist for the IMLS Congressional Medal. It validates and qualifies the urgent work being done to expand the range of voices centered and celebrated in our public spaces. As a part of this shared experience of living on the border, the City of El Paso and the El Paso Museum of History has worked against previous status quos to develop community-first and community-led exhibitions. Erica Marin, Director, El Paso Museum of History

For more than 25 years, the award has honored institutions that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities.

Recognition as a finalist is a testament to the work being done by our staff and the support of our community at the El Paso Museum of History. We are proud to continue offering our community a rich multicultural and multinational history of our border region. Ben Fyffe, Cultural Affairs & Recreation Managing Director, El Paso Museum of History

National Medal winners will be announced in early June. Representatives from winning institutions will be honored for their extraordinary contributions during a virtual National Medal Ceremony this summer.

