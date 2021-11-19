Museum and Cultural Affairs Department awarded $250k NEA grant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday morning, officials with the City of El Paso Museum and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) announced that they have been awarded an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

MCAD official share that they are receiving $250,000 to distribute as grants to El Paso’s arts and cultural eligible recipients, supporting the recovery of the arts and cultural sectors from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding will support jobs retention and costs associated with operations, facilities, health and safety supplies. Funding will also support marketing and promotional efforts encouraging attendance and audience participation.

MCAD will distribute funding from the American Rescue Plan through the Cultural Funding Program’s Arts Activate Program in FY 2022 and FY 2023.

“The NEA’s investment in the City of El Paso’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department amplifies the City’s ongoing investment in the recovery of the creative sector by connecting high quality arts and cultural programming back into the community…” ben Fyffe, Managing Director of Cultural Affairs and Recreation.

Department officials add that this is the second of three installments of the NEA’s American Rescue Plan funding.

The first installment began last April through the NEA jurisdictional and regional arts organizations for regranting through their respective programs.

The third installment of federal funding to arts organizations to support their own operations will be announced in early 2022.

The NEA has awarded grants totaling $20,200,000 to 66 local arts agencies nationwide for sub-granting.

“The NEA’s significant investment in local arts agencies, including the Museum and Cultural Affairs Department is a key element supporting the arts and culture sector recovery, while ensuring that that American Rescue Plan funding is distributed equitably…these grants recognize the vital role of local arts agencies and will allow them to help rebuild local economies and contribute to the well-being of our communities.” Ann Eilers, NEA’s acting chair

For more information on the NEA’s American Rescue Plan grants, including the full list of local arts agencies funded in this announcement, click here.

