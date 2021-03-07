Murdered women of Juarez remembered ahead of International Women’s Day

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) — International Women’s Day is Monday, March 8. Activists in Cuidad Juárez came together this weekend to remember the women victims of abuse and murder in the city.

A group called Red Mesa De Mujeres put pink crosses representing each victim at the entrance of Juarez.

“Today, we are commemorating precisely where it says Welcome to Ciudad Juarez, here where femicide is a reality,” said Yadira Cortes with Red Mesa de Mujeres. “Here where femicide began to be documented since 1993 which to date continues.”

The location of the crosses meant to make the problem of femicide visible to visitors as they enter the City of Juarez.

A caravan of protestors then headed to the Chihuahua State Police asking for justice.

