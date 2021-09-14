Murder suspect on the loose, Las Cruces police say

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police say a 29-year-old murder suspect is on the loose and is wanted in connection to a shooting on Lohman street in August.

The Las Cruces Police Department says help is requested locating Jimmy Levi Rogers, a suspect in the death of Ezekiel Diaz. The 29-year-old allegedly drove a vehicle up to Diaz on Aug. 16 along with Victor Calderon, 28, who was in the passenger seat.

Investigators allege the pair attacked Diaz in a shooting and left the scene shortly after. Witnesses described hearing a gunshot and seeing a gray Toyota Corolla leave the scene.

Police found Diaz laying on the roadway, near the driver’s-side door of his black SUV. An autopsy determined Diaz was struck in the chest by a lone gunshot.

Calderon is behind bars and was arrested on Sept. 4 on a warrant. He and Rogers are charged with an open count of murder, two counts of conspiracy and one count of tampering with evidence.

Police say Levi’s vehicle was identified on Aug. 17 at a motel on West Picacho Avenue. Investigators interviewed Rogers, Calderon and several individuals who know the two and results placed both suspects at the scene of the crime during the time of the shooting.

Police are asking for any information related to the whereabouts of Rogers, who is described as 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Members of the public are urged not to approach Rogers because he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

