Murder suspect bond set at $2 million in East Side murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico police arrested a 35-year-old-man in connection to a murder in East El Paso in November.

The El Paso Police Department says Jevare Stephawn Freeman-Handy is in custody and is held on a $2-million charge in connection to the murder of 37-year-old Rodolfo Fuentes a victim at 921 N. Zaragoza between the 15th and 20th of November.

U.S. Marshals transferred Freeman to the El Paso Police Department on Tuesday. He is being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility.

