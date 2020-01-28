EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This morning attorneys met at the courthouse as the murder retrial for Moises Galvan is underway.

As previously reported, Galvan is accused of murdering 22-year-old “RJ” Franco in 2017. Galvan allegedly shot Franco during a confrontation outside of the now-closed Barfly in East El Paso.

A judge declared a mistrial in June, saying an improper question was raised in front of the jury, and prosecutors at the time told KTSM they did not think they did anything wrong.

The jury for the retrial has not yet been picked.

We will continue to update you on this story as more information becomes available.