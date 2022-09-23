EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High-school students wear homemade mums on the last day of homecoming spirit week. The tradition has been in Texas since the 1930s.

Mums are homemade arrangements that are worn around your neck. They include ribbons, arts and crafts, and personal touches. Each mum is made differently and ranges in size.

Traditionally, dates or couples will make them for each other and add personal touches. This could include the other person’s interests, hobbies or favorite colors.

Men usually wear a garter, which is worn on the arm, and women wear mums around their necks.

“A lot of ours are very different just because either some of us like to represent our school colors, or just some people make it to their own liking or what the other person likes,” said an Eastwood High school student.

Most students tell KTSM they are spending on average $100 per mum. The prices vary on how large you want the mum or garter, some maxing out at around $500 dollars.

“Honestly it takes a lot of time, a lot of money, a lot of effort, especially with different sports that you’re in. That’s added on to it,” said and Eastwood high school student.

According to Texas Highways magazine, the tradition comes from Missouri where the first-ever homecoming football game took place in 1911. The tradition quickly made its way to Texas in the 1930s.

