EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At least seven people died this afternoon in the town of Villa Ahumada, 80 miles south of Ciudad Juarez, when an eighteen-wheeler crashed into a food court, along the highway.

According to Mexican authorities, 15 people are seriously injured and were transported to hospitals in Juarez.

Preliminary reports indicate the truck crashed into several parked vehicles, tipped over and hit street vendors.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.













