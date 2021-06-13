Spectators injured in Fabens mud-track collision

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FABENS, Texas (KTSM)– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an incident has happened in Fabens on Sunday.

Multiple ambulances responded as well as a a medevac helicopter.

Police say they were dispatched to the 17600 block of Island Guadalupe Rd. in reference to an accident at a mud-track event.

An initial investigation found one of the vehicles in the event left a track and broke through a guard rail. Three other vehicles were also struck during the collision.

Spectators in the event were injured amd take to a hospital. Three are in critical condition and five others have non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown why the initial vehicle left its rail.

Information is limited at this time, KTSM crews are on their way to scene.

This story will be updated.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Pasoan part of Texas 4,000 Ride Against Cancer

Bouncer allegedly assaulted at Later Later bar

Cielo Vista Neighborhood and students spruce up Aug. 3 memorial

Gas line rupture in San Elizario leads to road closures

Truck roll-over on Downtown I10 West exit

Shots fired in Horizon neighborhood

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link