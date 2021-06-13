Spectators injured in Fabens mud-track collision

FABENS, Texas (KTSM)– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an incident has happened in Fabens on Sunday.

Multiple ambulances responded as well as a a medevac helicopter.

Police say they were dispatched to the 17600 block of Island Guadalupe Rd. in reference to an accident at a mud-track event.

An initial investigation found one of the vehicles in the event left a track and broke through a guard rail. Three other vehicles were also struck during the collision.

Spectators in the event were injured amd take to a hospital. Three are in critical condition and five others have non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown why the initial vehicle left its rail.

Information is limited at this time, KTSM crews are on their way to scene.

This story will be updated.

