Multiple crashes cause traffic in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two Tuesday morning crashes causing back up on Loop 375 in Far East El Paso.

Emergency dispatch says one happened on Loop 375 North near Pellicano.

Dispatch tells us one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

TXDOT says that this is causing all lanes in that area to shut down.

Clearing time is expected to take up to 2 hours.

Then an hour earlier, the left lane on Loop 375 northbound and North Montana was closed following a motorcycle crash.

Dispatch says one person was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Lanes were reopened in that area around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.