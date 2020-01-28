Multi-agency operation in West El Paso landed 21 people in jail

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A multi-agency operation in the Cincinnati area in West El Paso landed 21 people in jail.

The operation was conducted on Saturday, and according to police they arrested 15 people for drug offenses, 3 on traffic offenses, 2 for public intoxication, and 1 for driving while intoxicated.

The El Paso police say the SWAT team along with the FBI, Fort Bliss Military Police, and Texas DPS were also involved in the operation.

Investigators say this was in response to several violent incidents that have happened in the area over the past few weeks.