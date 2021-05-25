Multi-agency collaboration stops human smuggling attempt

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M.– U.S. Border Patrol agents received information regarding a

possible smuggling scheme that led to 17 illegal migrants being rescued from a tractor.



Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Truth or Consequences (TCN) Border Patrol station received

information regarding a potential migrant smuggling attempt on May 20. Shortly thereafter, agents

observed a tractor-trailer traveling north on Interstate 25 near milepost 77 near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.



Agents assigned to the TCN Border Patrol Station working in collaboration with Homeland Security

Investigations (HSI) and New Mexico State Police (NMSP) requested assistance to initiate a vehicle

stop of the tractor-trailer.

During the vehicle stop, agents discovered 17 illegal migrants hidden inside the cabin sleeping area after being alerted by the sound of ‘shuffling feet.’



The U.S. citizen driver of the tractor-trailer was taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody and is pending

criminal prosecution.

All 17 migrants along with the driver were transported to the Las Cruces Border Patrol Station for

processing. Homeland Security Investigation accepted the case for further investigation.



“West Texas and southern New Mexico regions have seen an increase in the groups of individuals exploited on a near-daily basis by transnational criminal organizations operating human smuggling

rings,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “Due to a tip from a concerned citizen,

we were able to stop a human smuggler. This successful apprehension was made possible with the

cooperation of our HSI and NMSP law enforcement partners assisting in the operation.”



It is important to note that an arrest or criminal complaint is merely a charge and should not be

considered evidence of guilt. Subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.