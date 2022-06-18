EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Current El Paso Chapter Commander of The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW), Lieutenant Colonel (LTC), US Army (Ret) Jesus Beltran, will be honored with the award of the Order’s Gold Patrick Henry Medal.

According to the chapter, The Gold Patrick Henry Medal is MOWW’s third highest award and is presented annually by the Order’s senior leadership to no more than 10 Companions nationally who have demonstrated extraordinary patriotic achievement or have made significant contributions to the Order and to its mission.

The award will be presented by MOWW Vice Commander-in-Chief for Regions II and XIII, LtCol, USAF (Ret), Marlon Ruiz on behalf of the Order. Other senior leaders of the Order are expected to attend as their schedules permit; their names will be provided as they become available.

It will be at the monthly general membership meeting and luncheon beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, at the Applebees located at 1985 George Dieter.

In addition, there will be a formal installation of the chapter’s officers for the forthcoming year, which begins on 1 July.

Lt. Col. Jesus Beltran is a native of El Paso, Texas, graduated from Bel Air High School. He attended the University of Texas at El Paso where he majored in Education and earned a commission through the Army ROTC Program in 1974 in the armor branch.

He entered active duty starting at Ft. Knox, Ky, at the armor school. Following that, he was assigned to Ft. hood, Texas, as a recon platoon leader in the 1st Bn., 50th (Mechanized) Inf, 2nd Armored Division, where the battalion participated in Brigade 75 in Germany. Following rotation back to the US, he served for the next 3 years at Ft. Hood until his active duty was done.

Upon reassignment back to the active reserves, he was assigned to the 205th Ordnance Company, 90th ARCOM, as the company executive officer. During this time he also began his teaching duties in the YISD. He attended and graduated from the Ordnance Advanced School at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in July 1981. He was then promoted to captain and assigned as the Operations officer, S-3 in the 383rd QM battalion, 90th ARCOM.

He attended and graduated from the Quartermaster Advanced Course in 1986. He was then assigned as the Headquarters Company Commander, 383rd QM Bn., 90th ARCOM for the next 3 years. He again attended UTEP and earned a Masters in Educational Administration, graduating in 1988.

Following that, he was assigned to work in the office of the Selective Service System, as a reserve officer, having been promoted to major. In his civilian capacity, he was also promoted to assistant principal in the SISD and served as an administrator in elementary and middle schools.

During the next several years as a member of the IRR (Individual Ready Reserve), he finished the Command and General Staff College and was later promoted to LtCol. He was assigned to the 642nd Area Support Group, 90th ARCOM, as the Group’s S-4 for the next few years, as some of the units in the 90th were being mobilized for deployment to the Middle East. Lt. Col Beltran retired in 2003 with 28 years of active and reserve duty.

He elected to remain in the RETIRED RESERVE until 2011 and also retired from the education system from the state of Texas of the same year. He now works part time for the Boy Scouts of America as a recruiter. He joined The Military Order of the World Wars in 2004 and has served as Commander of the Greater El Paso Chapter since July, 2018.

From the chapter, in addition to the foregoing, the chapter will present the Life Saving Award to Officers Miguel Acuna and Michael Carnera of the El Paso Police Department and Officer Joseph Shreve of the El Paso Independent School District Police, for their actions on April 28 of this year in preventing, at great peril to themselves, an attempted suicide and defusing an otherwise fatal incident.

The chapter had intended to recognize Chief Greg Allen as Law Enforcement Officer of the year. Chief Allen has declined the award “..so as not to take the light and credit from the officers he leads”.

