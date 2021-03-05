Movement of patients to new William Beaumont Army Medical Center delayed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – William Beaumont Army Medical Center officials say the movement of patients to the new hospital in East El Paso will have to wait after an exercise simulating the opening of the hospital identified issues.

Hospital staff conducted a “day in the life” exercise in mid-February practicing patient care scenarios to evaluate their procedures and equipment.

After the exercise was conducted, stakeholders agreed that there were issues that needed to be solved before moving patients and opening the new hospital. Staff had planned to move 28 patients to the new hospital before the exercise.

“We have run into a few challenges in the final phase of our transition to the new hospital, and will continue to work with all our partners in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Health Facilities Planning Agency and the Defense Health Agency to ensure they’re properly addressed,” said Colonel Michael S. Oshiki, commander at WBAMC.

The $1.4 billion new hospital has been plagued with delays due to early design errors and contract disputes, according to government filings.