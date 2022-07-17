EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Sunday morning, El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials provided an update to Friday’s multiple vehicle wreck on I-10 East and Lee Trevino.
According to EPPD officials 67-year-old Stephen Hoeller, of Horizon City, was thrown from his 2001 BMW R11 motorcycle and run over by a tractor trailer. Hoeller was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Special Traffic Investigation officers say a four-vehicle wreck involving a 2018 Dodge Charger, a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, a 2022 Nissan Rogue, and a 2001 BMW motorcycle were traveling east on the left
lane when a chain reaction crash occurred.
Police say this is the 40th traffic fatality of year compared to 34 at this time last year.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- The US airports where TSA finds the most guns
- Cost for Texas BBQ increases amid inflation, drought concerns
- EPPD: Excessive speed cited as cause for Saturday’s deadly wreck
- Growing support for political violence raises alarms
- Motorcyclist thrown from bike, run over by semi in Friday deadly wreck
- Jill Biden talks frustrations at DNC fundraiser: ‘I had to be the first lady of the moment’