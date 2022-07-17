EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Sunday morning, El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials provided an update to Friday’s multiple vehicle wreck on I-10 East and Lee Trevino.

According to EPPD officials 67-year-old Stephen Hoeller, of Horizon City, was thrown from his 2001 BMW R11 motorcycle and run over by a tractor trailer. Hoeller was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Special Traffic Investigation officers say a four-vehicle wreck involving a 2018 Dodge Charger, a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, a 2022 Nissan Rogue, and a 2001 BMW motorcycle were traveling east on the left

lane when a chain reaction crash occurred.

As traffic became congested, the 2018 Dodge Charger, came to an abrupt stop and was rear-ended by the Hyundai Elantra. The BMW motorcycle rear-ended the Nissan Rogue resulting in the motorcyclist being thrown into the next lane where he was run over by the tractor-trailer. EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police say this is the 40th traffic fatality of year compared to 34 at this time last year.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store