Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office Deputy

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A Las Cruces motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment after colliding with a Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Monday morning.

At 5:22 am Monday, a DASO deputy was traveling westbound on Picacho Avenue when he collided with a motorcyclist at the intersection of Picacho and Motel Boulevard.

DASO officials say the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment, while the deputy was not injured.

Investigation by DASO’s Traffic Unit Reconstruction Team is ongoing and no other information will be released at this time.

We will update this story as information warrants.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.