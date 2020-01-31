Motorcyclist leads Texas DPS trooper on a chase on I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man was arrested on Thursday for leading a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on a chase on Interstate 10.

Uriel Gonzalez, 22, has been charged with Evading Arrest or Detention by Motor Vehicle. Authorities also said he was in possession of marijuana.

Officials said the chase happened around midnight on Jan. 30. Authorities said the trooper was attempting to stop Gonzalez for displaying expired registration on the motorcycle. The registration had been expired for five years.

According to DPS officials, when the trooper tried pulling Gonzalez over, he fled Eastbound on I-10 to Piedras. Gonzalez then reportedly turned around and fled back West on I-10 toward Sunland Park.

Authorities said Gonzalez eventually ran out of gas and was forced to stop.

No injuries or damage to property occurred in the chase, according to officials.