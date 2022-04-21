EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fort Bliss officials announced Thursday morning that a motorcyclist killed when he lost control of his bike and was thrown off an overpass was a Corporal at the post.

25-year-old Cpl. Ricardo A. Phillips, assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st

Armored Division died in a single motorcycle accident on April 18.

“The Steel Tiger family mourns the loss of our friend, teammate, and fellow Soldier, Cpl. Phillips”. “We extend our sincere condolences to his Family and loved ones,” said Lt. Col. Michael V. Soyka, commander of 1st Battalion 77th Armored Regiment.

Cpl. Phillips was pronounced dead at a local area hospital shortly after the crash. The City of El Paso retains jurisdiction over the investigation.

EPPD officials say the high-speed wreck happened Monday, April 18th, shortly after 3 a.m. along the 200 block of North Piedras.

According to EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) a 2016 Yamaha driven by Corporal Philips, was headed northbound on Piedras at a high rate of speed.

Phillips failed to negotiate the turn, struck the guardrail, was then thrown from the bike and landed some 25 feet below in a gated lot.

Phillips a 92G, Army Food Service Specialist joined the U.S. Army in April 2014 from Union City, Georgia. Phillips arrived at Fort Bliss in March of 2021 after serving at Ft. Hood, Texas and Ft. Riley, Kansas, where he completed an eight month deployment to Iraq.

He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 77th Armored Regiment and returned from a nine month operational deployment to Korea.

“Cpl. Phillips positively impacted 1st Battalion, 77th Armored Regiment, and his loss is felt across our

Brigade. He served his Nation with dignity and respect; we will honor his service and memory,” Lt. Col. Soyka added.

Phillips was posthumously promoted to Corporal and awarded the Army Commendation Medal. Phillips’ awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal with “C” device, three Army Achievement Medals, two Army Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Medal, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and two Overseas Service Ribbon.

RELATED STORY: Motorcyclist flies off overpass in Central El Paso

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.