Motorcyclist killed in Santa Teresa was rear-ended by SUV, NM State Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The motorcyclist who was killed Tuesday morning in Santa Teresa was rear-ended by an SUV, New Mexico State Police said in a news release Wednesday.

Francisco Zavala, 24, was stopped a red light at McNutt Road and Pete Domenici Highway when a 1996 Ford Explorer rear-ended him, the release said. Zavala was thrown from the motorcycle and died from his injuries at the scene.

Police do not know why the SUV did not stop but said it was driven by a 23-year-old man from Canutillo. Police said it would not release his name at this time as the investigation is still underway.

The driver of the SUV was treated for unknown injuries and the drivers of two other vehicles that were damaged at the red light were not injured.

“Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash,” the release said. “The driver of the Ford Explorer will not be identified at this time. This crash is still under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Uniform Bureau and the New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit with no additional information currently available.”