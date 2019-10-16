Motorcyclist killed in late night crash near Cloudcroft, NM

OTERO COUNTY, New Mexico (KTSM) – A motorcyclist has died following a crash near Cloudcroft, New Mexico, according to New Mexico State Police.

It happened Tuesday night around mile post 16 on U.S. 82 in Otero County.

The motorcyclist was identified as William Flowers, 70, of Linden, North Carolina.

According to investigators, Flowers was driving a 2018 Honda motorcycle when he approached a curve in the roadway and for an unknown reason collided head-on into an eastbound 2014 Lexus.

The name of the driver was not released, but he did not suffer any injuries, according to police.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.