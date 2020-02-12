Motorcyclist killed in crash identified

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say the motorcyclist involved in a crash this weekend has now died.

The crash happened Saturday night on Paisano near downtown El Paso.

Investigators say 58-year-old Arturo Lopez was riding his motorcycle when he lost control at a curb and crashed into the median.

Police say Lopez was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered head injuries. Lopez died yesterday morning.

Police say this is now the 11th traffic fatality of the year compared to 6 this time last year.

