EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say a motorcyclist died over the weekend after another driver failed to yield the right of way.

EPPD officials say the crash happened on Saturday, May 14th, on Alameda and Gateway North.

The investigation by EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit revealed a Toyota Corolla, driven by 25-year-old Amber Lynn Valdez, was traveling westbound on the 4000 block of Alameda.

The Harley Davidson, driven by 59-year-old Juan Pablo Sifuentes, was traveling eastbound on Alameda when he was hit by Valdez who failed to yield the right of way when she made a left turn.

Sifuentes was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the sidewalk. He was then transported to University Medical Center where he died a short time later.



This is the 26th traffic fatality this year, as compared to 23 at the same time last year.

