Mother loses son to suicide now brings her mission of cyberbully awareness to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A lot of school bullying has now moved online to social media. A non-profit called David’s Legacy Foundation has expanded to El Paso and is bringing awareness to cyberbullying and it’s negative consequences.

“Our son David died by suicide and David had been the target of cyberbullying for months before he died,” said Maurine Molak the Co-founder of David’s Legacy Foundation.

David Molak

16-year-old David Molak committed suicide in 2016 and in 2017 the Texas senate passed what is known as David’s Law. The law makes cyberbullies responsible when their harassment leads to injury or suicide of a minor.

“These kids are growing up in a different world than the one that we grew up in,” said Maurine Molak. “We think as adults we may have all the answers but really the answers rely on our young people.”

David’s family created the David’s Legacy Foundation and now it has expanded to El Paso thanks to a grant from the Texas Bar Foundation. Now, El Paso attorneys have volunteered to help when cyberbullying goes too far.

David Molak (Left) joined by his two brothers and mother.

“To help with incidents when the school has maybe done everything that they need to do and the bullying is not stopping,” said Maurine Molak. “Our attorneys can come in and can help address that issue with maybe a cease and desist order.”

Socorro Independent School District has already partnered with the foundation to bring awareness to the issues saying parents can be part of the solution.

“We think it’s important for parents to check their social media and just check for signs, check for signs of students being anxious or depressed or just not acting the same way because that might be a sign that they need some extra help,” said Tammi Mackeben, SISD Director of Counseling.

In El Paso SISD, EPISD and YISD all an anonymous way for students to report bullying.

“It’s really important for our young people to feel like they can stand up when they see someone being the target of bullying of cyberbullying,” said Maurine Molak.

For more information you can visit https://www.davidslegacy.org/.