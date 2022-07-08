EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature.

The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Juan Carlos Sanchez

Daniel Barajas

Alfredo Rubio Jr.

Ruben Gomez

Sean Michael Keogh

Sergio Eduardo Roman

Luis Socorro Caudillo

Isaac Ramon Cruz De Vicente

Gabriel Gonzalez

Amanda Michelle San Roman

The agencies submit these fugitives to Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., which distributes them to the news media and offers the use of the Crime Stoppers hotline for information regarding the whereabouts of these fugitives.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crime.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store