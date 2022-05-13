EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature.

The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Justin Robert Dimmick

Bianca Marie Sanchez Rangel

Tamara Hershenberg

Janerio Lee

Edgar Adrian Ortiz

Manuel Figueroa

Gloria Oyetunde

Josephine Andrade

Patricia Ontiveros

The agencies submit these fugitives to Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., which distributes them to the news media and offers the use of the Crime Stoppers hotline for information regarding the whereabouts of these fugitives.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

