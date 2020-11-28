Most Wanted fugitives for November 29

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mary Jane Garcia
- Age: 20
- 4’11”, 100 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1>=4G<200G
- Bond: $150,000
Ivan Rodriguez
- Age: 22
- 5’2″, 260 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/ Previous Conviction IAT x2
- Bond: $125,000
Jose Ivan Soria
- Age: 36
- 5’7″, 170 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
- Bond: $100,000
Diana Navarro
- Age: 35
- 5’4″, 170 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery
- Bond: $25,000
Javier Francisco De Leon
- Age: 26
- 5;8″, 159 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/more Previous Convictions
- Bond: $10,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Rafael Villanueva
- Age : 36
- 5’8″, 200 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30,000
- Bond: $300,000
Salina Ellerd
- Age: 37
- 5’1″, 198 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Peace Officer/Judge
- Bond: N/A
Leonel Duran III
- Age: 24
- 5’7″, 190 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle SBI
- Bond: $20,000
Jose Olivas
- Age: 37
- 5’6″, 215 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
- Bond: $10,000
Sergio Cardoza
- Age: 19
- 5’6″, 157 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated w/ Child under 15 YOA
- Bond: $50,000