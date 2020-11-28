Most Wanted fugitives for November 29

Local
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Mary Jane Garcia

  • Age: 20
  • 4’11”, 100 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1>=4G<200G
  • Bond: $150,000

Ivan Rodriguez

  • Age: 22
  • 5’2″, 260 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/ Previous Conviction IAT x2
  • Bond: $125,000

Jose Ivan Soria

  • Age: 36
  • 5’7″, 170 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
  • Bond: $100,000

Diana Navarro

  • Age: 35
  • 5’4″, 170 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery
  • Bond: $25,000

Javier Francisco De Leon

  • Age: 26
  • 5;8″, 159 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/more Previous Convictions
  • Bond: $10,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Rafael Villanueva

  • Age : 36
  • 5’8″, 200 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30,000
  • Bond: $300,000

Salina Ellerd

  • Age: 37
  • 5’1″, 198 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Peace Officer/Judge
  • Bond: N/A

Leonel Duran III

  • Age: 24
  • 5’7″, 190 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle SBI
  • Bond: $20,000

Jose Olivas

  • Age: 37
  • 5’6″, 215 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
  • Bond: $10,000

Sergio Cardoza

  • Age: 19
  • 5’6″, 157 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated w/ Child under 15 YOA
  • Bond: $50,000

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Healthcare to your door during the pandemic

Black Friday crowds tame in 2020

U.S. tops 13 million coronavirus cases as doctors wait to see effects of Thanksgiving gatherings

Coronavirus in America

UT Austin honors Julius Whittier, first Black Longhorn football letterman, with statue

UT Austin unveils statue honoring first Black Longhorn football letterman

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime