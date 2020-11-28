Most Wanted fugitives for November 29

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Mary Jane Garcia

Age: 20

4’11”, 100 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1>=4G<200G

Bond: $150,000

Ivan Rodriguez

Age: 22

5’2″, 260 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/ Previous Conviction IAT x2

Bond: $125,000

Jose Ivan Soria

Age: 36

5’7″, 170 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation

Bond: $100,000

Diana Navarro

Age: 35

5’4″, 170 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery

Bond: $25,000

Javier Francisco De Leon

Age: 26

5;8″, 159 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/more Previous Convictions

Bond: $10,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Rafael Villanueva

Age : 36

5’8″, 200 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30,000

Bond: $300,000

Salina Ellerd

Age: 37

5’1″, 198 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Peace Officer/Judge

Bond: N/A

Leonel Duran III

Age: 24

5’7″, 190 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle SBI

Bond: $20,000

Jose Olivas

Age: 37

5’6″, 215 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation

Bond: $10,000

Sergio Cardoza