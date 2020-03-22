Most Wanted Fugitives for March 22

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jacob Mark Martinez

Age: 30

5’7″, 195 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury of Family Member

Bond: $5,000

Daniel Barajas

Age: 34

5’9″, 270 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Deceptive Business Practice

Bond: $2,500

Melanie Estrellita Pizana

Age: 50

5’4″, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$100<$750

Bond: $1,500

Luis Antonio Perez

Age: 31

5’10”, 190 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Driving while Intoxicated 3rd or more

Bond: n/a

Leroy Quintana

Age: 25

5’5″, 130 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property over $2,500 under $30k

Bond: $25,000

EL PASO SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Albert Peter Sharkis

Age: 30

5’11”, 150 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Arson

Bond: n/a

Armando Cortez

Age: 39

5’10”, 190 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction

Bond: n/a

Jose Alberto Dominguez

Age: 26

5’11”, 220 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: n/a

Arath Jauregui

Age: 20

5’5″, 135 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Murder

Bond: $2 million

Mauricio Hernandez