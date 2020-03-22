Breaking News
Most Wanted Fugitives for March 22
Local
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jacob Mark Martinez

  • Age: 30
  • 5’7″, 195 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury of Family Member
  • Bond: $5,000

Daniel Barajas

  • Age: 34
  • 5’9″, 270 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Deceptive Business Practice
  • Bond: $2,500

Melanie Estrellita Pizana

  • Age: 50
  • 5’4″, 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$100<$750
  • Bond: $1,500

Luis Antonio Perez

  • Age: 31
  • 5’10”, 190 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Driving while Intoxicated 3rd or more
  • Bond: n/a

Leroy Quintana

  • Age: 25
  • 5’5″, 130 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property over $2,500 under $30k
  • Bond: $25,000

EL PASO SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Albert Peter Sharkis

  • Age: 30
  • 5’11”, 150 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Arson
  • Bond: n/a

Armando Cortez

  • Age: 39
  • 5’10”, 190 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction
  • Bond: n/a

Jose Alberto Dominguez

  • Age: 26
  • 5’11”, 220 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: n/a

Arath Jauregui

  • Age: 20
  • 5’5″, 135 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Murder
  • Bond: $2 million

Mauricio Hernandez

  • Age: 31
  • 5’10”, 160 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $51,000

