Most Wanted fugitives for week of Aug. 25

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso teams up with the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to distribute a weekly list of “Most Wanted” fugitives.

The list for the week of Aug. 25 is as follows:

Daniel Edgardo Vasquez Beltran

Jesica Ceballos

Edgar Alejandro Gutierrez

Jorge Lewis

Luis Alberto Montejano

Ronnie Andres Gray

Adrian Laris

Jayondre Tarell Leak

Nathaniel Anthony Martinez

Miguel Torres

El Paso Police Department

Adrian Laris: Age 29; 5-foot-8; 220 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: theft of property equal to or greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000, four counts. No bond.

Jayondre Tarell Leak: Age 22; 6-feet; 150 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Theft of property equal to or greater than $100 and less than $750. No bond.

Nathaniel Anthony Martinez: Age 23; 5-feet-11; 165 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: burglary of building/criminal mischief equal to or greater than $30,000 and less than $150,000. No bond.

Miguel Torres: Age 35; 5-foot-11; 260 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Theft of property equal to or greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000, five counts. No bond.

Ronnie Andres Gray: Age 31; 6-feet; 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Unauthorized use of vehicle. $10,000 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Jorge Lewis: Age 21; 5-feet-8; 130 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony. $50,000 bond.

Edgar Alejandro Gutierrez: Age 24; 5-feet-5; 170 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond N/A.

Daniel Edgardo Vasquez Beltran: Age 38; 5-feet-6; 145 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Indecency with a child/exposes. Bond N/A.

Jesica Ceballos. Age 28; 5-feet; 160 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Possession of marijuana greater than 50 pounds and less than or equal to 2,000 pounds. $101,000 bond.

Luis Alberto Montejano: Age 38; 5-feet; 165 pounds. brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: One count of aggravated sexual assault of child; two counts of indecency with a child/sexual contact. N/A.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.