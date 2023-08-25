EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso teams up with the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to distribute a weekly list of “Most Wanted” fugitives.
The list for the week of Aug. 25 is as follows:
El Paso Police Department
Adrian Laris: Age 29; 5-foot-8; 220 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: theft of property equal to or greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000, four counts. No bond.
Jayondre Tarell Leak: Age 22; 6-feet; 150 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Theft of property equal to or greater than $100 and less than $750. No bond.
Nathaniel Anthony Martinez: Age 23; 5-feet-11; 165 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: burglary of building/criminal mischief equal to or greater than $30,000 and less than $150,000. No bond.
Miguel Torres: Age 35; 5-foot-11; 260 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Theft of property equal to or greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000, five counts. No bond.
Ronnie Andres Gray: Age 31; 6-feet; 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Unauthorized use of vehicle. $10,000 bond.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Jorge Lewis: Age 21; 5-feet-8; 130 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony. $50,000 bond.
Edgar Alejandro Gutierrez: Age 24; 5-feet-5; 170 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond N/A.
Daniel Edgardo Vasquez Beltran: Age 38; 5-feet-6; 145 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Indecency with a child/exposes. Bond N/A.
Jesica Ceballos. Age 28; 5-feet; 160 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Possession of marijuana greater than 50 pounds and less than or equal to 2,000 pounds. $101,000 bond.
Luis Alberto Montejano: Age 38; 5-feet; 165 pounds. brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: One count of aggravated sexual assault of child; two counts of indecency with a child/sexual contact. N/A.
Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.